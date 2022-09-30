Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Volleyball

Canada tops Bulgaria to advance to 2nd round at women's volleyball worlds

Kiera Van Ryk scored 22 points to lead Canada to a 3-1 victory over Bulgaria on Friday at the FIVB women's volleyball world championship.

Canadians will wrap up group play on Saturday against Germany

The Canadian Press ·
Canada celebrates during a victory over Bulgaria on Friday at the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship. (@Equipe_Canada/Twitter)

Alexa Gray had 19 points in the 25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 25-15 win, which guaranteed that the 2-2 Canadian side would advance to the next round of pool play.

"When we lost points, we didn't get frustrated," said Canadian head coach Shannon Winzer. "We just battled and I think that attitude and presence on court is what saw us frustrate Bulgaria."

"We had a really good serving match and our block defence really showed up today and that's a huge factor for us to be successful," said Canadian captain Jen Cross.

Canada will close out Pool C play on Saturday against Germany. The top four teams in the six-team pool will advance to the next round starting Tuesday.

Competition continues through Oct. 15.

Live coverage of the tournament will be available on CBCSports.ca and CBC Gem.

WATCH | Canada defeats Bulgaria:

FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship: Canada vs Bulgaria

6 hours ago
Duration 1:56:09
Canada battles Bulgaria at the Volleyball World Championship in Lodz, Poland.

With files from CBC Sports

