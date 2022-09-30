Canada tops Bulgaria to advance to 2nd round at women's volleyball worlds
Canadians will wrap up group play on Saturday against Germany
Kiera Van Ryk scored 22 points to lead Canada to a 3-1 victory over Bulgaria on Friday at the FIVB women's volleyball world championship.
Alexa Gray had 19 points in the 25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 25-15 win, which guaranteed that the 2-2 Canadian side would advance to the next round of pool play.
"When we lost points, we didn't get frustrated," said Canadian head coach Shannon Winzer. "We just battled and I think that attitude and presence on court is what saw us frustrate Bulgaria."
"We had a really good serving match and our block defence really showed up today and that's a huge factor for us to be successful," said Canadian captain Jen Cross.
Canada will close out Pool C play on Saturday against Germany. The top four teams in the six-team pool will advance to the next round starting Tuesday.
Competition continues through Oct. 15.
Live coverage of the tournament will be available on CBCSports.ca and CBC Gem.
WATCH | Canada defeats Bulgaria:
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?