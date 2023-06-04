Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Volleyball·New

Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes capture bronze at Ostrava beach volleyball event

Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes defeated Swiss duo Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli in straight sets to win the bronze medals at the Ostrava Elite16 beach volleyball tournament on Sunday.

Canadian duo dispatch Swiss team of Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli in straight sets

CBC Sports ·
Two beach volleyball players in action
Canada's Brandie Wilkerson, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes, shown in this file photo, won beach volleyball bronze medals in the Czech Republic on Sunday. (Philip Whitcombe/CBC Sports)

Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes will leave the Ostrava Elite16 beach volleyball tournament with bronze medals.

The Canadians defeated Swiss duo Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli in straight sets (21-16, 21-14) in Sunday's third-place match at the Czech Republic tournament.

Ostrava marked just the third event for Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes, both of Toronto, since joining forces in October.

"The teams here are elite calibre, but we've been working very hard," Wilkerson said in a post-match interview. "We have an amazing team [and] an amazing coach, so every game we were focused and we had our eye on the prize."

The Canadians were undefeated at the tourney until dropping their semifinal match to Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil of the United States (19-21, 23-21, 15-13) earlier Sunday.

WATCH | Canada vs. U.S. semifinal match replay:

FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 Ostrava Semifinals: Canada vs. United States

1 hour ago
Duration 1:05:17
Watch Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson face Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil of the United States in the semifinals at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 from Ostrava, Czech Republic.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now