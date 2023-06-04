Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes capture bronze at Ostrava beach volleyball event

Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes will leave the Ostrava Elite16 beach volleyball tournament with bronze medals.

The Canadians defeated Swiss duo Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli in straight sets (21-16, 21-14) in Sunday's third-place match at the Czech Republic tournament.

Ostrava marked just the third event for Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes, both of Toronto, since joining forces in October.

"The teams here are elite calibre, but we've been working very hard," Wilkerson said in a post-match interview. "We have an amazing team [and] an amazing coach, so every game we were focused and we had our eye on the prize."

The Canadians were undefeated at the tourney until dropping their semifinal match to Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil of the United States (19-21, 23-21, 15-13) earlier Sunday.

WATCH | Canada vs. U.S. semifinal match replay: