Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes roll to another beach volleyball victory at Ostrava event

Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes have been perfect in Ostrava.

The Toronto-born beach volleyball duo topped Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbosa Silva 21-19, 21-16 to wrap group play with a 3-0 record at the Elite 16 tournament on Friday in the Czech Republic.

As top seed in their group, Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes will advance directly to Saturday's quarterfinals.

The Canadians, playing just their third tournament since joining forces in October, have yet to lose a set this time around, having also blanked Switzerland's Nina Brunner and Tanja Huberli and the Czech Republic's Barbora Hermannova and Marie-Sara Stochlova.

In five previous matches together, their record was 2-3.

Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes left little up to chance against the Brazilians. Though they didn't manage to serve up any aces, the Canadian tandem outscored their opponents in attacks and blocks while committing fewer errors.

Canada's quarterfinal opponent will be determined earlier Saturday in the Round of 12. Medal matches are slated for Sunday.

Live coverage of the entire tournament is available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.