Canada's Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes open Ostrava beach volleyball event with pair of wins
New pairing tops Swiss, Czech duos, each in straight sets
Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes may be rounding into form as a team.
The Canadian duo topped Switzerland's Nina Brunner and Tanja Huberli and the Czech Republic's Barbora Hermannova and Marie-Sara Stochlova each in straight sets on Thursday at an Elite 16 tournament in Ostrava.
The Toronto athletes, who joined forces in late October in a quest for a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, are playing in just their third tournament together. In five previous matches, their record is 2-3.
But their latest results should provide a confidence boost.
In the 21-17, 21-18 against the Swiss tandem, Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes found an edge in blocks and serves, while committing just six errors.
WATCH | Canada takes down Switzerland in straight sets:
It was those same strengths, despite a few more errors, that also led the Canadians 21-15, 21-17 over the Czechs.
They next face Brazilians Agatha and Rebecca, who've dropped their first two matches, on Friday at 6:40 a.m. ET. Live coverage of the entire tournament is available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.