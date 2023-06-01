Canada's Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes open Ostrava beach volleyball event with pair of wins

Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes may be rounding into form as a team.

The Canadian duo topped Switzerland's Nina Brunner and Tanja Huberli and the Czech Republic's Barbora Hermannova and Marie-Sara Stochlova each in straight sets on Thursday at an Elite 16 tournament in Ostrava.

The Toronto athletes, who joined forces in late October in a quest for a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, are playing in just their third tournament together. In five previous matches, their record is 2-3.

But their latest results should provide a confidence boost.

In the 21-17, 21-18 against the Swiss tandem, Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes found an edge in blocks and serves, while committing just six errors.

WATCH | Canada takes down Switzerland in straight sets:

FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 Ostrava: Canada vs. Switzerland Duration 49:38 Watch Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson face Switzerland's Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 from Ostrava, Czech Republic.

It was those same strengths, despite a few more errors, that also led the Canadians 21-15, 21-17 over the Czechs.

They next face Brazilians Agatha and Rebecca, who've dropped their first two matches, on Friday at 6:40 a.m. ET. Live coverage of the entire tournament is available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.