Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa.

Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany.

In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0.

Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET.

All action can be streamed on CBC.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app.

WATCH l Germany downs Canada 3-0 in men's Volleyball action: