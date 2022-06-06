Canada's women's team downs South Korea in straight sets in Volleyball Nations League
Canada will return to action on June 14 to take on Thailand
The Canadian women's national volleyball indoor team defeated South Korea in straight sets (25-21, 25-13, 25-16) to improve to 2-2 in FIVB Volleyball Nations League preliminary round in Shreveport, Louisiana on Sunday.
Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., had 14 points to lead Canada. Captain Jennifer Cross of Scarborough, Ont., added 13, including two serve points.
The Canadian women limited South Korea's best scorers in the match, Seonwoo Lee and Sohwi Kang, to only seven points.
Canada dropped the opener to Poland 3-1 before bouncing back with a commanding 3-0 victory over the Dominican Republic. On Friday, the Canadian women lost to the U.S. 3-0.
The Canadian squad will return to action on June 14 to take on Thailand. They'll face Belgium (1-3), China (3-1) and Bulgaria (1-3) that same week.
WATCH l Canada defeats Korea 3-0 in FIVB Volleyball Nations League action:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?