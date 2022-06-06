Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Volleyball

Canada's women's team downs South Korea in straight sets in Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian volleyball women's national indoor team defeated South Korea in straight sets (25-21, 25-13, 25-16) to improve to 2-2 in FIVB Volleyball Nations League preliminary round on Sunday.

Canada will return to action on June 14 to take on Thailand

CBC Sports ·
Canada's women's national indoor volleyball team wrapped up its first week of FIVB Volleyball Nations League play with a 3-0 win over South Korea on Sunday. (@VBallCanada/Twitter)

Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., had 14 points to lead Canada. Captain Jennifer Cross of Scarborough, Ont., added 13, including two serve points.

The Canadian women limited South Korea's best scorers in the match, Seonwoo Lee and Sohwi Kang, to only seven points.

Canada dropped the opener to Poland 3-1 before bouncing back with a commanding 3-0 victory over the Dominican Republic. On Friday, the Canadian women lost to the U.S. 3-0.

The Canadian squad will return to action on June 14 to take on Thailand. They'll face Belgium (1-3), China (3-1) and Bulgaria (1-3) that same week. 

WATCH l Canada defeats Korea 3-0 in FIVB Volleyball Nations League action:

FIVB Volleyball Nations League: Canada vs. Korea

4 hours ago
Duration 1:25:46
Watch FIVB Volleyball Nations League as Canada faces Korea in Shreveport-Bossier City, La.
