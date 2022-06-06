Canada's women's team downs South Korea in straight sets in Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian women's national volleyball indoor team defeated South Korea in straight sets (25-21, 25-13, 25-16) to improve to 2-2 in FIVB Volleyball Nations League preliminary round in Shreveport, Louisiana on Sunday.

Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., had 14 points to lead Canada. Captain Jennifer Cross of Scarborough, Ont., added 13, including two serve points.

The Canadian women limited South Korea's best scorers in the match, Seonwoo Lee and Sohwi Kang, to only seven points.

Canada shows up ninth in the 16-team standings. South Korea sits at the bottom, still winless after four matches.

Canada dropped the opener to Poland 3-1 before bouncing back with a commanding 3-0 victory over the Dominican Republic. On Friday, the Canadian women lost to the U.S. 3-0.

The Canadian squad will return to action on June 14 to take on Thailand. They'll face Belgium (1-3), China (3-1) and Bulgaria (1-3) that same week.

