Canadian men wallop Germany to snap 3-game slide in Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's volleyball team snapped a 3-game slide after sweeping Germany 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-21) in Volleyball Nations League action on Wednesday, in Rimini, Italy.
Stephen Maar of Aurora, Ont., added 10, while captain Nicholas Hoag, from Sherbrooke, Que., scored nine.
"We are happy with the win," said head coach Glenn Hoag. "We have had many ups and downs and we are trying to work on stabilizing our game and getting all our players healthy and functional before [the Olympics]. This win is good for team morale. We played well, but we still have to perfect many small aspects of our game."
With the win, Canada improves to 3-10 and remains 13th in the men's standings with 10 points, one spot behind Germany who has 13.
The Canadian men will be going for back-to-back wins when they return to the floor on Thursday at 7 a.m. to take on Japan.
The men's team have already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, starting July 23. Nations League is important preparation after a year without matches as a team.
The women's squad resumes action against Italy on Friday at 1 p.m.
