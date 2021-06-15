Skip to Main Content

Canadian men suffer straight-sets loss to Poland in Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's volleyball team fell to 2-8 at the Volleyball Nations League after losing 3-0 to Poland on Tuesday.

Canada's men's team falls to 2-8; women's squad returns to action Friday

The Canadian Press ·
Canada fell to 2-8 at the Volleyball Nations League play after a straight-sets loss to Poland on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Volleyball Nations League)

Set scores were 25-22, 25-23 and 25-19.

Toronto's Sharone Vernon-Evans led Canada with 16 points.

Poland improved to 8-2 and had 24 points, two fewer than first-place Brazil.

Canada's national men's and women's teams will both play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23. The top four countries in each division will advance to the semifinals and finals.

The women's squad returns to action against Italy on Friday (CBCSports.ca, 1 p.m. ET).

WATCH | Canada falls 3-0 to Poland at Volleyball Nations League:

Poland rolls over Canada in Volleyball Nations League

Sports

7 hours ago
2:51
Canada had its moments, but Poland was too much taking the match in straight sets. 2:51
