Canadian men suffer straight-sets loss to Poland in Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's volleyball team fell to 2-8 at the Volleyball Nations League after losing 3-0 to Poland on Tuesday.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-23 and 25-19.
Toronto's Sharone Vernon-Evans led Canada with 16 points.
Canada stood 13th in the men's standings with seven points.
Poland improved to 8-2 and had 24 points, two fewer than first-place Brazil.
Canada's national men's and women's teams will both play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23. The top four countries in each division will advance to the semifinals and finals.
The women's squad returns to action against Italy on Friday (CBCSports.ca, 1 p.m. ET).
WATCH | Canada falls 3-0 to Poland at Volleyball Nations League:
