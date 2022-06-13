Canada's men's team denies Bulgaria comeback, secures 1st win in Volleyball Nations League
Canadian squad will play Australia next on June 21 in Sofia, Bulgaria
The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team secured its first win at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.
Canada, which dropped its first three matches of the competition, defeated Bulgaria 3-2 (25-18, 25-18, 24-26, 21-25, 15-11) on Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa.
Stephen Maar led Canada (1-3) with 25 points. Ryan Sclater added 17 and captain Nicholas Hoag scored 14, all coming in attack.
Aleksandar Nikolov scored 17 to lead Bulgaria (0-4).
WATCH | Canada defeats Bulgaria in 5 sets:
Prior to Sunday, Canada suffered defeats to Italy, Germany and Tokyo 2020 gold medallists France.
Currently ranked No. 12 in the world, the Canadian squad will play Australia, Poland, Serbia and Iran from June 21 to June 25 in Sofia, Bulgaria.
The matches will be streamed live on CBC.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app.
