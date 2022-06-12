Canada's men's team drops 3rd in a row with loss to Italy in Volleyball Nations League
Canada to face Bulgaria on Sunday to wrap up play in Ottawa
The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team is still looking for its first win at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.
Canada dropped its third consecutive match on Saturday against Italy 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) at TD Place in Ottawa.
Jackson Howe scored eight points to lead the way for Canada (0-3), with Pearson Eshenko adding six.
"You got to separate emotions and results," said Canadian captain Nicholas Hoag, who had six points in the loss. "It's very frustrating but I think if we keep playing and practising, we'll get there eventually."
WATCH | Canada falls in straight sets to Italy:
Mattia Bottolo and Yuri Romano had 13 points apiece for Italy (2-1).
Prior to Saturday, Canada fell in straight sets to Germany and Tokyo 2020 gold medallists France on Tuesday and Friday.
Currently ranked No. 12 in the world, the Canadian squad will hope to turn things around on Sunday, when they'll face No. 22 Bulgaria at 5 p.m. ET to wrap up play in Ottawa.
"[On Sunday,] the first [thing we need to change] will probably be receiving. We didn't receive well tonight," Hoag said about the upcoming match. "Make uncommon serves to create more mistakes, maybe. But, first of all, we got to stabilize our play because right now it's a little bit all over the place.
"[Bulgaria is] playing really well. [It's] a young team who's really dynamic. We'll have to come out firing. Emotions are going to be key in this game. If we keep the ball on our side and get some big swings on the outside I think we have a shot at beating them."
The match will be streamed live on CBC.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app.
