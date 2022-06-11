Canada's men's team suffers straight sets loss to France in Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team lost their second straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League 2022 preliminary round match following a 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21) defeat to the reigning Olympic gold medallists France on Friday in Ottawa.

Stephen Timothy Maar led Canada with 12 points. Pearson Eshenko added eight. Barthélémy Chinenyeze scored 15 to lead France.

The Canadian men's squad dropped its opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday.

Canada returns to action on Saturday against Italy at 7 p.m. ET.

All action can be streamed on CBC.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app.

WATCH l France defeats Canada 3-0 in men's volleyball action: