Canada's men's team suffers straight sets loss to France in Volleyball Nations League
The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team lost their second straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League 2022 match following a 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21) defeat to France on Friday in Ottawa.
Canadian squad dropped opener against Germany on Tuesday
The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team lost their second straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League 2022 preliminary round match following a 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21) defeat to the reigning Olympic gold medallists France on Friday in Ottawa.
Stephen Timothy Maar led Canada with 12 points. Pearson Eshenko added eight. Barthélémy Chinenyeze scored 15 to lead France.
The Canadian men's squad dropped its opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday.
Canada returns to action on Saturday against Italy at 7 p.m. ET.
All action can be streamed on CBC.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app.
WATCH l France defeats Canada 3-0 in men's volleyball action:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?