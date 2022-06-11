Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Volleyball

Canada's men's team suffers straight sets loss to France in Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team lost their second straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League 2022 match following a 3-0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-21) defeat to France on Friday in Ottawa.

Canadian squad dropped opener against Germany on Tuesday

France stayed perfect in Ottawa as they handed Canada a 3-0 loss on Friday in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League competition.

Stephen Timothy Maar led Canada with 12 points. Pearson Eshenko added eight. Barthélémy Chinenyeze scored 15 to lead France.

Stephen Timothy Maar led Canada with 12 points. Pearson Eshenko added eight. Barthélémy Chinenyeze scored 15 to lead France.

The Canadian men's squad dropped its opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday. 

Canada returns to action on Saturday against Italy at 7 p.m. ET.

All action can be streamed on CBC.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app.

WATCH l France defeats Canada 3-0 in men's volleyball action:

France sweeps Canada at Volleyball Nations League

2 hours ago
Duration 2:57
France stayed perfect in Ottawa as they handed Canada a 3-0 loss Friday night at the nations league tournament.
