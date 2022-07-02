Canada's women's volleyball team falls to Serbia at Volleyball Nations League
Kiera Van Ryk leads hosts with 19 points in 3-1 loss in Calgary
The Canadian women's volleyball team fell short in its comeback bid in a 3-1 defeat to Serbia in Volleyball Nations League preliminary round action on Friday in Calgary.
After dropping the first two sets 25-20 and 25-14, the hosts bounced back by taking the third set 25-20. Canada kept putting up a challenge to World No. 7 Serbia, but the visiting side managed to close out the fourth set at 25-22 with three consecutive points.
Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., had 19 points to lead Canada (4-6), ranked 15th in the world. Playing in her hometown, Emily Maglio came right behind with 16.
"After the 2-0, I think we were too calm," said Serbia's Jovana Stevanovic, who had seven points, in a post-match interview.
"They used our moment and there was panic inside our team. But I'm so proud of our team that we won 3-1, because it was so important [in our push to make it] to the final 8."
DENIED <br><br>Another perfect block for Canada 🙅♀️<br><br>WATCH LIVE: <a href="https://t.co/CDs0Oza2Kn">https://t.co/CDs0Oza2Kn</a> <a href="https://t.co/2YYiDV6qJ9">pic.twitter.com/2YYiDV6qJ9</a>—@CBCOlympics
The Canadian squad sits ninth in the 16-team standings led by the U.S. (9-1) with a realistic chance to qualify for the final round.
The seven best-ranked sides and host nation Turkey, currently sixth in the table, will qualify to the finals, which will take place from July 13 to 17.
Eight-place Thailand (5-5) will face powerhouses Brazil (9-2) and Italy (8-2) in its last two games.
Canada will get back on court on Saturday to face Germany (3-7) at 10 p.m. before wrapping up preliminary round play with a game against the Netherlands (3-8) at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Both games will be available to stream via CBCsports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
WATCH l FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League: Canada vs Serbia:
