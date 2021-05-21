Watch Canada compete in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League

Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian national indoor volleyball teams compete at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Rimini, Italy.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET when the Canadian women's team battle Brazil.

The Canadian women take on the U.S. on Wednesday (1:15 p.m. ET) and the Dominican Republic on Thursday (8:45 a.m. ET).

The Canadian men begin their matches on Friday against the U.S. at 11:45 a.m. ET, before taking on Argentina on Saturday (1:15 p.m. ET) ands Brazil on Sunday (11:45 a.m. ET).

Format remains the same

Carrying on from the successful 2018 and 2019 competitions, the 2021 VNL continues in the same format of 12 core teams and four challenger teams per gender with each team playing against every other – though in view of the ongoing pandemic all matches of both genders will be played in the Italian city of Rimini.

CBC Sports will be your destination for complete coverage of Canada's matches in the VNL.

The men's core teams are Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Poland, Russia, Serbia and USA. They are complemented by the challenger teams from Australia, Bulgaria and Canada, plus newcomers Slovenia, who won the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup and are replacing Portugal who were relegated that same year, and the Netherlands, who are replacing China.

The women's core teams include Brazil, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Russia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey and USA. The challenger teams are Belgium, the Dominican Republic and Poland, plus Canada, who won the latest FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup to replace Bulgaria who were relegated in 2019.

Canadian women's roster

Jennifer Cross, Scarborough, Ont.

Parker Austin, Edmonton

Cassie Bujan, Winnipeg

Alexa Gray, Calgary

Hilary Howe, Calgary

Shainah Joseph, Ottawa

Brie King, Surrey, B.C.

Caroline Livingston, Kelowna, B.C.

Emily Maglio, Coquitlam, B.C.

Andrea Mitrovic, Mississauga, Ont.

Alicia Ogoms, Winnipeg

Kim Robitaille, Repentigny, Que.

Dani Smith, Beaverlodge, Alta.

Kennedy Snape, Kelowna, B.C.

Layne Van Buskirk, Windsor, Ont.

Jazmine White, Oshawa, Ont.

Kiera Van Ryk, Surrey, B.C.

Canadian men's roster