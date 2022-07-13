Watch the FIVB Volleyball Nations League women's final
Live coverage begins Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) women's final in Ankara, Turkey.
Live coverage begins Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET as Brazil takes on Japan.
WATCH | Brazil vs. Japan:
That match is followed by the United States vs. Serbia at 11:30 a.m. ET.
WATCH | United States vs. Serbia:
Return on Thursday for matches at 8 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. ET.
The new competition format for the 2022 VNL will see 16 men's teams compete in pools of eight teams over the three weeks of the pool phase. Each team competes in four matches each over six days of competition per week. Eight teams will then move into the final knockout phase of the competition.
CBC Sports will be your destination for complete coverage of Canada's matches in the VNL.
