Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Volleyball·Live

Watch the FIVB Volleyball Nations League women's final

Watch live action as the FIVB Volleyball Nations League women's winner is decided at the final event in Ankara, Turkey.

Live coverage begins Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League Final on CBC: Quarter-final - Brazil vs Japan

2 hours ago
Live
Watch fast paced women's volleyball action as Brazil takes on Japan. Held in Ankara, Turkey.

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) women's final in Ankara, Turkey.

Live coverage begins Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET  as Brazil takes on Japan.

WATCH | Brazil vs. Japan:

FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League Final on CBC: Quarter-final - USA vs Serbia

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
Watch fast paced women's volleyball action as the USA takes on Serbia. Held in Ankara, Turkey.

That match is followed by the United States vs. Serbia at 11:30 a.m. ET.

WATCH | United States vs. Serbia:

FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League Final on CBC: Quarter-final - Italy vs China

22 hours
Live in
22 hours
Watch fast paced women's volleyball action as Italy takes on China. Held in Ankara, Turkey.

Return on Thursday for matches at 8 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. ET.

The new competition format for the 2022 VNL will see 16 men's teams compete in pools of eight teams over the three weeks of the pool phase. Each team competes in four matches each over six days of competition per week. Eight teams  will then move into the final knockout phase of the competition.

CBC Sports will be your destination for complete coverage of Canada's matches in the VNL.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now