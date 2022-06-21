Watch Canada compete in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League
Watch live action as the Canadian men's indoor volleyball team takes on the world at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Live coverage from Sofia, Bulgaria, begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian men's national indoor volleyball team compete at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) inSofia, Bulgaria.
Live coverage begins on Tuesday as Canada takes on Australia at 10 a.m. ET.
Canada will face three other men's teams in Bulgaria this week: Poland on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. ET, Serbia on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET, and Iran on Saturday at 6:30 a.m ET.
The 2022 VNL will run through July 24 with Bologna, Italy, hosting the men's finals. CBC Sports will be your destination for complete coverage of Canada's matches in the VNL.
Canadian men's roster
- Brendan Barnes
- Jay Blankenau
- Jordan Canham
- Samuel Cooper
- Danny Demyanenko
- Max Elgert
- Jesse Elser
- Mathias Elser
- Derek Epp
- Pearson Eshenko
- Brodie Hofer
- Xander Ketrzynski
- Justin Lui
- Stephen Maar
- Lionel McCarthy
- Matthew Neaves
- Nicholas Hoag
- Jackson Howe
- Eric Loeppky
- Jordan Schnitzer
- Ryan Sclater
- Lucas Van Berkel
- Brett Walsh
- Marc Wilson
