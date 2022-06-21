Watch Canada compete in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League

Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian men's national indoor volleyball team compete at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) inSofia, Bulgaria.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday as Canada takes on Australia at 10 a.m. ET.

Canada will face three other men's teams in Bulgaria this week: Poland on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. ET, Serbia on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET, and Iran on Saturday at 6:30 a.m ET.

The 2022 VNL will run through July 24 with Bologna, Italy, hosting the men's finals. CBC Sports will be your destination for complete coverage of Canada's matches in the VNL.

Canadian men's roster