Watch Canada compete in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Osaka

Canada and Argentina collide on the hardwood in Men's volleyball action from Osaka, Japan.

Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian men's national indoor volleyball team competes at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) event in Osaka, Japan.

Live coverage begins as Canada takes to the court on Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET to take on Argentina.

The Canadians will face Brazil on Thursday at 5 a.m. ET, the host Japanese team on Friday at 6:10 a.m. ET, and the Americans on Saturday at 2:40 a.m. ET.

The new competition format for the 2022 VNL will see 16 women's teams compete in pools of eight teams over the three weeks of the pool phase. Each team competes in four matches each over six days of competition per week. Eight teams will then move into the final knockout phase of the competition.

