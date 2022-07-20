Watch the FIVB Volleyball Nations League men's final
Watch live action as the FIVB Volleyball Nations League men's winner is decided at the final event in Bologna, Italy.
Live coverage continues Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) men's final in Bologna, Italy.
Live coverage continues with quarter-final matchup on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET between Italy and the Netherlands.
Return on Thursday for the quarter-final matchups between France and Japan (12 p.m. ET), followed by Poland vs. Iran (3 p.m. ET).
Action continues with semifinals on Saturday and medal matches on Sunday.
