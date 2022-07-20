Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch the FIVB Volleyball Nations League men's final

Watch live action as the FIVB Volleyball Nations League men's winner is decided at the final event in Bologna, Italy.

Live coverage continues Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League Final on CBC: Quarter-final - Italy vs Netherlands

19 minutes ago
Live
Italy will host Netherlands in an epic volleyball showdown from Bologna, Italy.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) men's final in Bologna, Italy.

Live coverage continues with quarter-final matchup on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET between Italy and the Netherlands.

Return on Thursday for the quarter-final matchups between France and Japan (12 p.m. ET), followed by Poland vs. Iran (3 p.m. ET).

Action continues with semifinals on Saturday and medal matches on Sunday.

