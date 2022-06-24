Watch Canada compete in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Calgary

Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian women's national indoor volleyball team competes at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) event in Calgary.

Live coverage continues on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET as Canada takes to the court against Germany.

The new competition format for the 2022 VNL will see 16 women's teams compete in pools of eight teams over the three weeks of the pool phase. Each team competes in four matches each over six days of competition per week. Eight teams will then move into the final knockout phase of the competition.

CBC Sports will be your destination for complete coverage of Canada's matches in the VNL.

Canadian women's roster