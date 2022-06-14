Watch Canada compete in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League

Canada and Thailand will clash on the court in Women's Volleyball action from Quezon City, Philippines.

Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian women's national indoor volleyball team competes at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Quezon City, Philippines.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday as Canada takes on Thailand at 3 a.m. ET.

Canada returns to the court on Thursday at 3 a.m. ET to take on Belgium, followed by two matches on Friday, against China (3 a.m. ET) and Bulgaria (11 p.m. ET).

The new competition format for the 2022 VNL will see 16 women's teams compete in pools of eight teams over the three weeks of the pool phase. Each team competes in four matches each over six days of competition per week. Eight teams will then move into the final knockout phase of the competition.

CBC Sports will be your destination for complete coverage of Canada's matches in the VNL.

Canadian women's roster