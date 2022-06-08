Watch Canada compete in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League

Team Canada will play host to France at the FIVB Men's Volleyball Nation League from Ottawa, ON.

Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian men's national indoor volleyball team compete at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Ottawa.

Live coverage from TD Place begins on Friday as Canada takes on reigning Olympic gold medallists France at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Canadians will then face Italy on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET before going up against Bulgaria on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

The Canadian men dropped their VNL opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday. The other men's teams competing in Ottawa from June 7-12 are Poland, Serbia and Argentina.

The 2022 VNL will take place from May 31 to July 24 with Ankara, Turkey hosting the women's Finals and Bologna, Italy the men's. CBC Sports will be your destination for complete coverage of Canada's matches in the VNL.

Canadian men's roster