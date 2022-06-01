Watch Canada compete in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League
Live coverage begins on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian women's national indoor volleyball team competes at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Live coverage begins Wednesday as Canada takes on Poland at 6 p.m. ET.
Return on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET to watch Canada face the Dominican Republic. The Canadians also have matches against the United States (Saturday, 9 p.m. ET) and against Korea (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET).
The new competition format for the 2022 VNL will see 16 women's teams compete in pools of eight teams over the three weeks of the pool phase. Each team competes in four matches each over six days of competition per week. Eight teams will then move into the final knockout phase of the competition.
CBC Sports will be your destination for complete coverage of Canada's matches in the VNL.
Canadian women's roster
- Jennifer Cross
- Alexa Gray
- Hilary Howe
- Shainah Joseph
- Brie King
- Caroline Livingston
- Emily Maglio
- Andrea Mitrovic
- Alicia Ogoms
- Kim Robitaille
- Kennedy Snape
- Jazmine White
- Kiera Van Ryk
- Allyssah Fitterer
- Melissa Langegger
- Vicky Savard
- Julia Murmann
- Claire Cossarini
- Courtney Baker
- Katerina Georgiadis
- Arielle Palermo
- Avery Heppell
- Laura Madill
- Natasha Calkins
- Sydney Grills
