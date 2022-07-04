Canada's women's Volleyball Nations League campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
Canada finishes 12th in 16-team standings with 4-8 record
Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary.
Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points.
Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch.
Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands.
Canada takes set one 🚨🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/VBallCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VBallCanada</a><br><br>WATCH LIVE: <a href="https://t.co/rn6C9XkHq4">https://t.co/rn6C9XkHq4</a> <a href="https://t.co/v0MILK40h5">pic.twitter.com/v0MILK40h5</a>—@CBCOlympics
The Canadians finished with a 4-8 record, only good for 12th in the 16-team standings. Although low, the standing is an improvement from last year's 3-12 record.
Canada finished ahead of only Poland, Bulgaria and Belgium, which also had a 4-8 record, and winless South Korea.
Wins against the Dominican Republic and South Korea in straight sets and a 3-1 victory over Belgium, all in early June, round out Canada's high points of the season.
The U.S. (11-1), Brazil (10-2), Italy (10-2), China (8-4), Japan (8-4), Serbia (8-4), Turkey (7-5) and Thailand (5-7) all finished in the top eight and will head to Ankara, Turkey, from July 13-17 for the final round of competition.
WATCH | Canada falls to the Netherlands in Calgary:
