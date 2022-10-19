Volleyball Canada parts with men's indoor head coach Ben Josephson

Volleyball Canada parted ways with men's indoor head coach Ben Josephson on Wednesday.

The team recently placed 17th at the world championship after being eliminated in the first round of competition. The 15th-ranked squad won just one of its three matches.

It wound up being Josephson's lone major tournament at the helm of the national team after being named to the position in November 2021 and taking over the following April.

"We thank Ben for his work with the team in the last year. The level of competition on the world stage is very high and it's been a challenging year for the team," said high-performance director Julien Boucher.

Josephson, who resides in Langley, B.C., is on leave from his role as head coach of Trinity Western University, which he had held since 2017.

Canada reached the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before falling to the Russian Olympic Committee. It placed fifth at the 2016 Olympics.