Trinity Western Spartans capture U Sports women's volleyball title over Mount Royal

Trinity Western captured the national title in women's university volleyball Sunday.

The top-ranked Spartans defeated Mount Royal 3-1 at Calgary's Jack Simpson Gym.

Set scores were 25-14, 14-25, 25-19 and 25-20.

Trinity Western's balanced offence was on full display in the match. Savannah Purdy finished with a team-high 13 kills, Meaghan Mealey added 12 and Avery Heppell had 11.

WVB 🏐: THE <a href="https://twitter.com/TWUSpartans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TWUSpartans</a> ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! 🏆<br><br>VBF 🏐: Les <a href="https://twitter.com/TWUSpartans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TWUSpartans</a> sont les champions! 🏆<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/UCDinos?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UCDinos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MRUCougars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MRUCougars</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadaWest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadaWest</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChaseTheGlory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChaseTheGlory</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViserHaut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViserHaut</a> <a href="https://t.co/6FcYwKDvIK">pic.twitter.com/6FcYwKDvIK</a> —@USPORTS_VBall

Haley Roe finished with a game-high 15 kills in defeat for the Cougars.

Earlier the Alberta Pandas defeated the McGill Martlets 3-0 (25-8, 25-22, 25-17) to win bronze.

WATCH | Spartans capture gold: