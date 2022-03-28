Skip to Main Content
Volleyball

Trinity Western Spartans capture U Sports women's volleyball title over Mount Royal

Trinity Western captured the national title in women's university volleyball Sunday. The top-ranked Spartans defeated Mount Royal 3-1 at Calgary's Jack Simpson Gym.

Alberta Pandas defeat McGill Martlets to take bronze

The Canadian Press ·
Trinity Western Spartans celebrate their national title in women's university volleyball Sunday after defeating Mount Royal 3-1 at Calgary's Jack Simpson Gym. (@TWUSpartans/Twitter)

Set scores were 25-14, 14-25, 25-19 and 25-20.

Trinity Western's balanced offence was on full display in the match. Savannah Purdy finished with a team-high 13 kills, Meaghan Mealey added 12 and Avery Heppell had 11.

Haley Roe finished with a game-high 15 kills in defeat for the Cougars.

Earlier the Alberta Pandas defeated the McGill Martlets 3-0 (25-8, 25-22, 25-17) to win bronze.

WATCH | Spartans capture gold:

USPORTS Women’s Volleyball National Championship Gold Game

5 hours ago
Duration 2:20:56
Watch the Mount Royal Cougars face Trinity Western Spartans in the U Sports women's volleyball national championship gold medal game. 2:20:56
