Volleyball·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Volleyball Nations League

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's show, catch action from the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Road to the Olympic Games: FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League on CBC - Germany vs Canada

Germany faces off against Canada in Rimini, Italy to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's show, catch action from the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy.

The Canadian women's team take on Germany at 1 p.m. ET, then return at 4 p.m. ET to watch Canada's men take on Bulgaria.

