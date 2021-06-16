Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Volleyball Nations League

Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's show, catch action from the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy.

Japan faces off against Canada in Rimini, Italy in hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's show, catch action from the Canadian women's and men's indoor volleyball team matches at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy.

Saturday's coverage begins with the Canadian men taking on Japan at 2 p.m. ET. 

Action continues as the Canadian women take on Thailand at 4 p.m. ET. 

