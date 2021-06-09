Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Volleyball Nations League
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's show, catch action from the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy.
Catch action from the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy.
On this week's show, catch action from the Canadian women's and men's indoor volleyball team matches at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy.
Saturday's coverage begins with the Canadian men taking on France at noon ET.
Action continues as the Canadian women take on Serbia at 4 p.m. ET.
