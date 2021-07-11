Pavan, Humana-Paredes battle to bronze at Swiss beach volleyball event

Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will leave their final event before the Tokyo Games with hard-fought bronze medals on the Beach Volleyball World Tour.

The reigning world champions defeated Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia in 21-13, 13-21, 17-15 in the third-place match on Sunday in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The teams traded lopsided set victories, with the Canadians taking the opener before the Latvians rallied back in the second, forcing the third and deciding set.

Canada and Latvia traded the lead in that final set, before Pavan converted their third match point off a huge block.

"The Latvian team is a really, really strong team [and] they had a great season," Pavan said after the match. "We knew that they would score points but we knew we just needed to be patient, keep fighting, and take advantage of the opportunities when we got them."

Earlier in the day, Pavan and Humana-Paredes had their eight-set win streak snapped in the semifinals by Brazilian duo Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos "Duda" Lisboa.

The Brazilians took a 21-13, 21-18 straight-sets victory for a spot in the gold-medal match against fellow Brazilians Ana Patricia Sila Ramos and Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbosa Silva.

Humana-Paredes said the results in Gstaad will help them when they arrive in Tokyo at the Olympic Games, which officially open on July 23.

"This journey is not perfect, and what I think is really important is that we grind together and we fight through those difficult moments, she said. "Perfection is impossible and if we can stay together and fight for every single point, we will be successful."