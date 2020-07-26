Canadian pair Pavan, Humana-Paredes fall to Ross, Klineman in AVP Wilson Cup final

Canadian pair Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes fell to April Ross and Alix Klineman in the AVP Wilson Cup final in Long Beach, Calif.

Pavan of Toronto and Humana-Paredes of Kitchener, Ont., lost in straight sets to the American Olympic medal favourites.

WATCH | Canadian pair loses in AVP finals:

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes dropped a straight sets loss to Alix Klineman and April Ross in Wilson Cup final. 1:06

It was the second beach volleyball tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic halted sporting events. Ross and Klineman, the second-ranked team in the world, also won the AVP Monster Hydro Cup in the sport's return.

The Americans took the first set 21-15 and sealed the victory in a closely contested second set 21-19.

WATCH | Outstanding rally won by Toronto's Wilkerson:

Toronto's Brandie Wilkerson and American Sara Hughes wins an outstanding rally between Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil and goes on to advance to the Wilson Cup semifinals. 1:26

Earlier in the day, the Canadian duo beat Toronto's Brandie Wilkerson and her American partner Sara Hughes 24-22, 21-19 in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Chaim Schalk of Red Deer, Alta., and his American partner, former NBA player Chase Budinger, were eliminated from the competition in three sets to Theo Brunner and Casey Patterson.

WATCH | Canadian pair beat Toronto's Brandie Wilkerson in Wilson Cup semis:

The Canadian pair of Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes beats Toronto's Brandie Wilkerson and her American partner Sara Hughes 24-22, 21-19. 0:36

In the men's final, 2008 Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and his partner Nick Lucena, would defeat Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb for the second consecutive week in an AVP final.

Dalhausser and Lucena claimed the Wilson Cup title in straight sets 21-9, 21-15.

WATCH | Red Deer's Schalk out of Wilson Cup: