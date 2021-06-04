Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes advance to semis at Ostrava Beach Open
2019 world champs win 3-set thriller vs. Netherlands' Schoon, Stam
Canadian beach volleyball team Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are moving on to the semifinals at the Ostrava Beach Open in the Czech Republic.
Pavan and Humana-Paredes defeated Netherlands duo Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon in a thrilling three-set quarter-final on Saturday (21-16, 20-22, 15-13).
It was the second time the Canadians were taken the distance by the Dutch team. The duos met on Thursday, with Canada notching a 2-1 win (21-17,19-21,15-12.)
Pavan and Humana-Paredes will now face the Swiss team of Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich in the semifinals. You can watch that match live on CBCSports.ca later Saturday.
WATCH | Will Humana-Paredes and Pavan make Canadian Olympic history?
The Canadians advanced to the playoff rounds after scoring straight sets victories in their matches on Friday against Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakimi of Japan (21-14, 21-13)and Brazil's Taiana Lima and Talita Da Rocha Antunes (21-13, 21-14.)
