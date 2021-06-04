Skip to Main Content

Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes advance to semis at Ostrava Beach Open

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are moving on to the semifinals at the Ostrava Beach Open in the Czech Republic after a thrilling three-set quarter-final win on Saturday. The Canadians next face the Swiss duo of Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich, live streaming on Saturday at CBCSports.ca

2019 world champs win 3-set thriller vs. Netherlands' Schoon, Stam

CBC Sports ·
Canadian beach volleyball team Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are moving on to the semifinals at the Ostrava Beach Open in the Czech Republic.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes defeated Netherlands duo Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon in a thrilling three-set quarter-final on Saturday (21-16, 20-22, 15-13).

It was the second time the Canadians were taken the distance by the Dutch team. The duos met on Thursday, with Canada notching a 2-1 win (21-17,19-21,15-12.)

Pavan and Humana-Paredes will now face the Swiss team of Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich in the semifinals. You can watch that match live on CBCSports.ca later Saturday.

WATCH | Will Humana-Paredes and Pavan make Canadian Olympic history?

Will Melissa Humana-Paredes & Sarah Pavan make Olympic history for Canada?

Sports

2 days ago
7:57
On this week's episode of Team Canada Today, we go behind the scenes at training while Andi Petrillo tells you all you need to know about Olympic beach volleyball. 7:57

The Canadians advanced to the playoff rounds after scoring straight sets victories in their matches on Friday against Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakimi of Japan (21-14, 21-13)and  Brazil's Taiana Lima and Talita Da Rocha Antunes (21-13, 21-14.)

