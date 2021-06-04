Canada's Pavan, Humana-Paredes advance to quarter-finals at Ostrava Beach Open

After winning each of their two Friday matches in straight sets, Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are advancing to the quarter-finals of the Ostrava Beach Open.

Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., and Humana-Paredes of Toronto, defeated Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakimi of Japan in their first match of the day with a score of 2-0 (21-14, 21-13).

The reigning world champions later took on Brazil's Taiana Lima and Talita Da Rocha Antunes and emerged victorious with a 2-0 win (21-13, 21-14.)

Pavan and Humana-Paredes took a commanding lead in the first set, trumping Brazil 21-13.

But despite a strong showing by Lima and Da Rocha Antunes at the start of the second second set, the Canadians pulled away.

WATCH | Will Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan make Canadian Olympic history?

Will Melissa Humana-Paredes & Sarah Pavan make Olympic history for Canada? Sports 7:57 On this week's episode of Team Canada Today, we go behind the scenes at training while Andi Petrillo tells you all you need to know about Olympic beach volleyball. 7:57

The pair will next face Netherlands duo Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon for the second time this tournament. The pair met on Thursday, with Canada notching a 2-1 win (21-17,19-21,15-12.)

Other matches

Stam and Schoon had ousted Canada's Megan and Nicole McNamara on Friday in a 2-0 effort (18-21, 15-21.) The latter duo finished in 17th place.

Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson also suffered a tough loss to Brazil's Carolina Solberg Salgado and Barbara Seixas de Freitas to finish 9th.

The pair won their first set against Brazil (21-14), who would go on to take the second (21-18). A tight third set saw the Brazilians come out on top (17-15.)

On the men's side, Canadians Grant O'Gorman and Ben Saxton also fell to Netherlands' Steven van de Velde and Christiaan Varenhost in a 2-1 match (17-21, 26-24, 11-15). They placed 17th.