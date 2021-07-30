Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball·New

Canada handily defeats Venezuela for 2nd consecutive win in men's volleyball

Canada's men's volleyball team picked up another easy win, defeating Venezuela 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-12) on Friday in Tokyo.

Will next face Poland to wrap up preliminary round play on Sunday

Abdulhamid Ibrahim · CBC Sports ·
Sherbrooke, Que., native Nicholas Hoag, left, finished with a game-high 16 points in Canada's 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-12) win over Venezuela in pool A action on Friday in Tokyo. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada's men's volleyball team picked up another easy win, defeating Venezuela 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-12) on Friday in Tokyo.

The win makes it two consecutive for the Canadians (2-2) who started out the Olympics dropping two straight to Italy and Japan. Venezuela (0-4) on the other hand, remains winless at the bottom of pool A.

With five of the six countries in pool A having two wins, Canada will need to win its final match against Poland (2-1) on Sunday to guarantee itself a spot in the quarter-finals. The quarter-final bracket will feature the top four teams in each pool and is set to take place Aug. 3. 

Canada dominated from start to finish against Venezuela, to a further degree than its win over Iran on Wednesday. Starting out the first set up 10-8, the Canadians finished out the frame scoring 15 points to Venezuela's five.

While the second set was tighter, Canada resorted back to its dominant ways in the third set, closing out the match by outscoring Venezuela 13 to six.

Sherbrooke, Que., native Nicholas Hoag led Canada with a game-high 16 points, followed by Aurora, Ont., native Stephen Maar's 15 points.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now