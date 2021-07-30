Canada handily defeats Venezuela for 2nd consecutive win in men's volleyball
Will next face Poland to wrap up preliminary round play on Sunday
Canada's men's volleyball team picked up another easy win, defeating Venezuela 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-12) on Friday in Tokyo.
The win makes it two consecutive for the Canadians (2-2) who started out the Olympics dropping two straight to Italy and Japan. Venezuela (0-4) on the other hand, remains winless at the bottom of pool A.
With five of the six countries in pool A having two wins, Canada will need to win its final match against Poland (2-1) on Sunday to guarantee itself a spot in the quarter-finals. The quarter-final bracket will feature the top four teams in each pool and is set to take place Aug. 3.
While the second set was tighter, Canada resorted back to its dominant ways in the third set, closing out the match by outscoring Venezuela 13 to six.
Sherbrooke, Que., native Nicholas Hoag led Canada with a game-high 16 points, followed by Aurora, Ont., native Stephen Maar's 15 points.
