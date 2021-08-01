Canada falls to Poland in men's volleyball with quarter-final ticket intact
Results from Japan-Iran will determine seeding, but Canada able to advance on points
Canada's men's volleyball team's quarter-final ticket is safe despite taking a 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-16) loss to Poland in its final preliminary round match on Sunday in Tokyo.
The loss puts Canada at 2-3, awaiting the result of Iran and Japan's match to determine seeding.
Only the top four teams from each pool make it to the quarter-finals, and Poland's (4-1) win guarantees its spot as the top seed coming out of pool A.
Due to Japan and Iran both having 2-2 records heading into their final preliminary round match against each other, the winner will advance, while the loser will share the same record as Canada and have to await its fate on a tiebreaker.
With records being unable to determine who will make it in between Canada and the loser of Japan and Iran's match, ranking points are the next step in determining who advances.
Canada currently has seven points, due to its 3-0 wins against Iran and Venezuela resulting in six total points, and the Canadians' 3-2 loss to Italy giving them one more point. 3-0 and 3-1 wins result in three points for the winner and none for the loser. 3-2 wins allow the winner to pick up two points, while the loser gets one.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
As of now, Japan has six points. If Japan loses 3-2, that would create a tie in record and ranking points, which the tiebreaker would then have to be determined by set ratios. Canada has lost nine sets and won nine sets, while Japan in that scenario would be at nine won sets and 10 lost sets, giving Canada the edge. If Japan loses 3-0 or 3-1, Canada also has the edge.
If Iran loses, Canada advances due to only having five ranking points going into its match against Japan. One point from a 3-2 loss to the Japanese would not suffice to get ahead of Canada.
Canada unable to tone down Poland's momentum
Coming into the match against Poland, Canada had picked up two wins in a row, handily defeating Iran and Venezuela while never surrendering so much as one set to either country.
The Canadians were only able to come close in the second set, with Poland outscoring Canada by 10 and nine points respectively in the first and third sets.
Canada was led by Nicholas Hoag of Sherbrooke, Que., who scored a team-high nine points, followed by Scarborough, Ont., native Sharone Vernon-Evans who posted eight points of his own.
The quarter-finals will begin Aug. 3.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?