Watch the last-chance Olympic volleyball qualifying tournament

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the NORCECA Volleyball Continental Qualification Tournament in Vancouver.

Coverage begins on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET with Canada taking on Mexico, followed by Cuba taking on Puerto Rico at 11:30 p.m. ET.

This is a last-chance Olympic qualifier, meaning only the winner of the four-team tournament will advance to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

Live coverage resumes on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.