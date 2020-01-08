Watch the last-chance Olympic volleyball qualifying tournament
Watch live action from the NORCECA Volleyball Continental Qualification Tournament in Vancouver. Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Cuba will be in competition for one final spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the NORCECA Volleyball Continental Qualification Tournament in Vancouver.
Coverage begins on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET with Canada taking on Mexico, followed by Cuba taking on Puerto Rico at 11:30 p.m. ET.
This is a last-chance Olympic qualifier, meaning only the winner of the four-team tournament will advance to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.
Live coverage resumes on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.