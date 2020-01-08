Skip to Main Content
Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball·Coming Up

Watch the last-chance Olympic volleyball qualifying tournament

Watch live action from the NORCECA Volleyball Continental Qualification Tournament in Vancouver. Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Cuba will be in competition for one final spot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
In yet another 2020 Olympic volleyball qualification tournament Canada will try to spike Mexico's aspirations from Vancouver, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the NORCECA Volleyball Continental Qualification Tournament in Vancouver.

Coverage begins on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET with Canada taking on Mexico, followed by Cuba taking on Puerto Rico at 11:30 p.m. ET.

This is a last-chance Olympic qualifier, meaning only the winner of the four-team tournament will advance to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

Live coverage resumes on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

