Canada falls to Italy in opening match at men's volleyball world championship
Reigning European champs sweep Canada 3-0 to kick off preliminary play
It's been said that close only counts in horseshoes and drive-in movies, but Canada gave Italy a good run in the opening match of the men's volleyball world championship on Saturday in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Italy defeated Canada in the best-of-five match 25-13, 25-18, 39-37 in Pool E preliminary play.
The reigning European champion Italy had a definite advantage in blocking against Canada, producing 14 blocking points compared to Canada's four.
"Canada played really well in the third set," said Michieletto. "We had some difficulties with their serves and we didn't serve well on our side. But we're happy that we managed to win and start the tournament well."
Ryan Sclater was the only Canadian to reach double digits in the match, tallying 12 points (11 kills, one ace).
WATCH | Italy tops Canada:
Canada is in a four-team pool with Turkey, China and Italy. Turkey defeated China earlier in the day 25-15, 25-19, 25-14.
Canada's next match is Monday against China. Canada will play Turkey on Wednesday.
There are 24 countries competing in the competition, which runs until Sept. 11.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?