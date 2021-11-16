Skip to Main Content
Volleyball

Captain Gord Perrin, 32, retires from Canada's men's volleyball team

Gord Perrin, Canada's captain at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer, has retired from the men's national volleyball team, but 32-year-old will continue to play professionally in Europe.

2-time Olympian from Creston, B.C., will continue to play professionally in Europe

The Canadian Press ·
Team captain Gord Perrin is retiring after more than a decade with Canada's men's volleyball team. The 32-year-old from Creston, B.C., helped lead the squad to a fifth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer. (Twitter/@VBallCanada)

Gord Perrin, Canada's captain at the Tokyo Olympics, has retired from the men's national volleyball team.

Perrin had previously suggested the 2021 Summer Games would be his last national team appearance. He led Canada to an eighth-place finish in Tokyo, losing to the Russian Olympic Committee's team 3-0 in the tournament's quarter-final.

He made his retirement official on Tuesday, although the 32-year-old will continue to play professionally in Europe.

"I think Volleyball Canada has a good foundation of players to continue on and chase down bigger goals," said Perrin in a statement. "I will always watch closely and still feel very invested in the success and evolution of the team."

Perrin, from Creston, B.C., started playing for Canada more than a decade ago, joining the team when it was ranked 24th in the world.

"It was one of my life goals to be an Olympian," said Perrin, who helped the team climb to 10th in the world ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics where they finished fifth. "I'm one of the few players who was there from the beginning of the climb to get the team where it is today, and it definitely did not happen by accident."

Perrin was also part of the team when it finished seventh at the 2014 world championships, won a World League bronze medal in 2017, won multiple NORCECA medals and qualified for Tokyo 2020.

His sister, Alicia, also recently retired from the women's national team program.

WATCH l Canada's men's Olympic volleyball team places 5th in Tokyo:

Canadian Maple Volleys finish Olympics in 5th place after quarter-final loss to ROC

4 months ago
1:38
The Canadian men's volleyball team finished the Tokyo 2020 tournament fifth overall after losing in the quarterfinals to the ROC, 3-0 (25-21, 30-28, 25-22). 1:38
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now