Skip to Main Content
French volleyball star arrested in Brazil for sexual assault

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball

French volleyball star arrested in Brazil for sexual assault

French volleyballer Earvin Ngapeth was arrested in Brazil on Monday after being accused of sexual assault.

Earvin Ngapeth accused of slapping woman's behind during party

Mauricio Savarese · The Associated Press ·
Earvin Ngapeth, considered one of the best volleyball players in the world, was in Brazil for a club competition when he was arrested after being accused of sexual assault. (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for FIVB)

French volleyballer Earvin Ngapeth was arrested in Brazil on Monday after being accused of sexual assault.

A woman accused Ngapeth of slapping her behind during a party.

Ngapeth, one of the best volleyball players in the world, was in Brazil for a club competition.

A spokeswoman for police in Belo Horizonte told the Associated Press the 28-year-old Ngapeth has been transferred to the Nelson Hungria penitentiary in the neighbouring city of Contagem.

Police said Ngapeth slapped the 29-year-old woman at a party at a local club. The volleyballer told officers he thought the victim was one of his friends and that he meant no harm.

He apologized but the woman did not accept it, police said.

Brazilian law states those convicted of sexual assault face up to five years in prison.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners