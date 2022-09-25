Watch Canada compete at 2022 FIVB women's volleyball world championships

Click on the video player above to watch the Canadian women's national indoor volleyball team compete at the 2022 FIVB women's volleyball world championships in the Netherlands and Poland.

Live coverage kicks off Sunday at 2 p.m. ET as Canada takes on defending champion Serbia in Arnhem, Netherlands. A full live stream schedule is listed below.

The 19th edition of the tournament features 24 countries from five continental confederations.

It is the first edition to be co-hosted by two countries, with matches also scheduled to take place in the Dutch cities of Rotterdam and Apeldoorn, and the Polish cities of Gdańsk, Łódź and Gliwice.

The teams are divided into four pools of six teams each for the preliminary stage. The top four teams in each pool advance to the second stage, where they are divided again into two groups. The 16 remaining teams will play four matches against opponents they didn't face during the preliminary stage, with the top four squads from both groups moving on to the quarter-finals.

Canada is competing in Pool C with the United States, Serbia, Germany, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan.

Live stream schedule

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m. ET Canada vs. Serbia

Monday, Sept. 26, 3 p.m. ET Canada vs. United States

Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 a.m. ET Canada vs. Kazakhstan

Friday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. ET Canada vs. Bulgaria

Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. ET Canada vs. Germany

Canada's roster

Jennifer Cross — Scarborough, Ont.

Alexa Gray — Calgary

Hilary Howe — Calgary

Brie King — Surrey, B.C.

Caroline Livingston — Kelowna, B.C.

Emily Maglio — Coquitlam, B.C.

Andrea Mitrovic — Mississauga, Ont.

Alicia Ogoms — Winnipeg

Kim Robitaille — Repentigny, Que.

Jazmine White — Oshawa, Ont.

Kiera Van Ryk — Surrey, B.C.

Vicky Savard — Jonquière, Que.

Julia Murmann — Toronto

Arielle Palermo — Burlington, Ont.

WATCH | Van Ryk, Gray key to Canada's success at women's volleyball worlds: