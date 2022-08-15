Canadian men's volleyball team falls to Cuba in Pan American Cup final

Cuba defeated Canada in three sets to win the Pan-American Cup in men's volleyball on Sunday.

The Cubans got out to an early lead and cruised to a first set win of 25-17. Cuba followed it up with another 25-17 win in the second set before holding off a Canadian rally to win the third set 25-23 and the match.

Cuba did not drop a set in the tournament, which decided a berth to the Pan American Games. Cuba defeated Chile and the United States in group play, before handing Chile another loss in the semifinals.

Canada defeated Puerto Rico and Brazil in group play before edging out the U.S. 3-2 in the semis.

Cuba's Osniel Melgarejo was named tournament MVP.

In the bronze medal game, the U.S. defeated Chile 3-1.

2022 Men's Volleyball Pan American Cup gold match: Canada vs Cuba: