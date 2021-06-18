Canadian women's volleyball team defeated by Italy in Nations League
Italy pulls ahead of Canada in 16-team standings to 13th place
The Canadian national women's volleyball team lost 3-0 to Italy in Nations League action on Friday.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-20, 25-20.
Andrea Mitrovic led Canada with 12 points, while Kiera Van Ryk had 11.
Canada's national men's and women's teams will both play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23. The top four countries in each division will advance to the semifinals and finals.
