Canadian women's volleyball team defeated by Italy in Nations League

The Canadian national women's volleyball team lost 3-0 to Italy in Nations League action on Friday, with set scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-20. The Canadians next play Thailand on Saturday.

Italy pulls ahead of Canada in 16-team standings to 13th place

Canada's national men's and women's teams will both play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23 with the top four countries advancing to the semifinals and finals. (@VBallCanada/Twitter)

Andrea Mitrovic led Canada with 12 points, while Kiera Van Ryk had 11.

While both teams have a tournament record of 3-10, Italy's straight-set win pushed them ahead to 13th place in the 16-team standings. Canada is right behind in 14th place. 

Canada's national men's and women's teams will both play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23. The top four countries in each division will advance to the semifinals and finals.

