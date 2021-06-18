Canadian women's volleyball team defeated by Italy in Nations League

The Canadian national women's volleyball team lost 3-0 to Italy in Nations League action on Friday.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-20, 25-20.

Andrea Mitrovic led Canada with 12 points, while Kiera Van Ryk had 11.

While both teams have a tournament record of 3-10, Italy's straight-set win pushed them ahead to 13th place in the 16-team standings. Canada is right behind in 14th place.

The Canadians play Thailand on Saturday.

Canada's national men's and women's teams will both play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23. The top four countries in each division will advance to the semifinals and finals.