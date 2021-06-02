Canadian women defeat Germany in straight sets in Volleyball Nations League

Canada's women's volleyball team have now won two in a row at the Volleyball Nations League event in Rimini, Italy.

They struggled early at the event, dropping their first four matches before beating China on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they cruised to a straight-sets win over Germany (30-28, 27-25, and 25-14).

Canada came back from multiple German leads in the first set to win 30-28 with the set point being a beautiful spike that had no chance of a return. The second set was a back-and-forth one but they cruised to a dominant win in the third to win the match on straight sets.

Kiera Van Ryk, from New Westminster, B.C., led Canada with 18 points. Jennifer Cross, the captain from Scarborough, Ont., had 12 points with no other Canadian having double digit points. On Germany, Ivana Vanjak led them with 16 points.

WATCH | Canada defeats Germany at the Volleyball Nations League:

Canadian women earn 1st-ever shutout in Volleyball Nations League Sports 4:25 Canada beat Germany 3-0, earning their first-ever straight sets victory in Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy 4:25

The Canadian women squad plays again on Sunday as they face Poland at 11:45 a.m. ET live on CBCSports.ca.

The annual international men's and women's competition featuring the world's top 16 teams in each gender was cancelled in 2020 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian men's and women's team will each play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23. The top four countries advance to the semifinals and finals.

Canada's men, ranked No. 10 in the world have already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics starting July 23. They battle Iran on Thursday at 5:45 a.m. ET live on CBCSports.ca.