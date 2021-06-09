Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball·New

Canadian men lose in straight sets to Slovenia at Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) to Slovenia in Volleyball Nations League action in Remini, Italy on Wednesday.

Canada falls to 2-5, remains in 11th place heading into Thursday's match vs. Russia

CBC Sports ·
Canada lost in straight sets to Slovenia on Wednesday to fall to 2-5. (Submitted by volleyballworld.com)

The Canadian men's volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) to Slovenia in Volleyball Nations League action in Remini, Italy on Wednesday. 

Slovenia improved to 5-2 with its straight-sets victory. While Canada dropped to 2-5 to remain, at least for now, in 11th place.

Tonček Štern led the way for Slovenia with 17 points, Klemen Čebulj had 12, and captain Tine Urnaut scored 10. 

On the Canadian side, Nicholas Hoag, from Sherbrooke, Que., led the way with 16 points while captain Gordon Perrin, from Creston, B.C., had 10. 

Canada plays again on Thursday at 5:45 a.m. ET against Russia (4-3) which can be seen on CBCSports.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now