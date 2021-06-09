Canadian men lose in straight sets to Slovenia at Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) to Slovenia in Volleyball Nations League action in Remini, Italy on Wednesday.

Slovenia improved to 5-2 with its straight-sets victory. While Canada dropped to 2-5 to remain, at least for now, in 11th place.

Tonček Štern led the way for Slovenia with 17 points, Klemen Čebulj had 12, and captain Tine Urnaut scored 10.

On the Canadian side, Nicholas Hoag, from Sherbrooke, Que., led the way with 16 points while captain Gordon Perrin, from Creston, B.C., had 10.

Canada plays again on Thursday at 5:45 a.m. ET against Russia (4-3) which can be seen on CBCSports.ca.