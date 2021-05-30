Skip to Main Content

Canadian men drop 3rd straight, falling to Russia at Volleyball Nations League

The Canadian men's volleyball team fell to 2-6 in Nations League play after a 3-1 loss to Russia on Thursday

Canada will face France on Friday

The Canadian Press ·
Canada fell to Russia 3-1 (25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23) at the 2021 Volleyball Nations League tournament in Rimini, Italy on Thursday. (@VBallCanada/Twitter)

The Canadian men's volleyball team fell to 2-6 in Nations League play after a 3-1 loss to Russia on Thursday.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23.

Sharone Vernon-Evans led Canada with 13 points, while Nicholas Hoag and Eric Loeppky had 10 apiece.

Canada is now 13th in the 16-team standings.

The Canadians return to action Friday against France.

The annual international men's and women's competition featuring the world's top 16 teams in each gender was cancelled in 2020 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The top four countries advance to the semifinals and finals.

The Canadian men, ranked No. 10 in the world, have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics starting July 23. Nations League is important preparation for them after a year of no matches as a team.

Canada's women's team (2-7) is 14th in its competition and next plays Saturday against Serbia.

