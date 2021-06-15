Skip to Main Content

Canadian men end Volleyball Nations League campaign on 5-match win streak

Canada's men's volleyball team finished out its time in the Volleyball Nations League with a 3-2 (17-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 17-15) victory over Serbia on Wednesday.

Canada did not qualify for playoffs, but ended Serbia's bid with 5-set victory

CBC Sports ·
The Olympic-bound Canadian men's team finishes out the tournament in eighth place with a 7-8 record, having won its final five matches. (Courtesy of Volleyball Nations League)

The Canadians played spoiler for Serbia, preventing them from making the final four playoffs.

Serbia came out firing in their final matcn, winning the first two sets and putting the Canadians on their heels.

What was once a comfortable lead for Serbia, instead became a big-time comeback for Canada as the Canucks stormed back to win three straight sets and pick up a fifth-straight victory — the most Canada has ever won in VNL or World League competition.

Port Coquitlam, B.C., native Ryan Sclater led the way for Canada with 17 points, while captain Gordon Perrin of Creston, B.C., contributed 14 points. 

WATCH | Canada picks up big comeback victory over Serbia:

Canada finishes the tournament in eighth place with 21 points and a 7-8 record.

The men's team has already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which begins July 23. Nations League has been key preparation after a year without competition.

