Canadian women come up short in opening match of Olympic volleyball qualifier

The Canadian women's volleyball team has dropped its opener at a last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament. Canada, ranked 18th in the world, lost 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11) to No. 13 Puerto Rico on Friday.
Canada suffers 5-set loss to Puerto Rico at last-chance tournament
No. 10 Dominican Republic, the host team, faced No. 21 Mexico in the late game on Friday.
The winner of the four-team, round-robin tournament earns a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Canada hasn't qualified for the Olympic women's volleyball competition since 1996.
The Canadians face the Dominican Republic on Saturday and Mexico on Sunday.
