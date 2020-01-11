Skip to Main Content
Canadian women come up short in opening match of Olympic volleyball qualifier

Road To The Olympic Games

Volleyball

Canadian women come up short in opening match of Olympic volleyball qualifier

The Canadian women's volleyball team has dropped its opener at a last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament. Canada, ranked 18th in the world, lost 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11) to No. 13 Puerto Rico on Friday.

Canada suffers 5-set loss to Puerto Rico at last-chance tournament

The Canadian Press ·
The Canadian women dropped their opening match of the last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament in five sets to Puerto Rico on Friday. (@VBallCanada/Twitter)

The Canadian women's volleyball team has dropped its opener at a last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament.

Canada, ranked 18th in the world, lost 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11) to No. 13 Puerto Rico on Friday.

No. 10 Dominican Republic, the host team, faced No. 21 Mexico in the late game on Friday.

The winner of the four-team, round-robin tournament earns a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Canada hasn't qualified for the Olympic women's volleyball competition since 1996.

The Canadians face the Dominican Republic on Saturday and Mexico on Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.