Canadian women down Mexico to close out disappointing Olympic qualifying campaign
Later tonight Dominican Republic will face Puerto Rico for Tokyo berth
A day after being eliminated from Olympic contention, the Canadian women's volleyball team bounced back to close out its disappointing qualification tournament with a win.
In a battle of winless teams, Canada recovered after Mexico took the second set to even the score 1-1, with a dominant performance in the final two.
Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk led the way for Canada, scoring 26 and 23 points respectively, while Samantha Bricio had 22 for Mexico.
Following the game, coach Tom Black reflected on Canada's tournament. "Disappointed with the performance of the team in this competition. A tough match against Dominican Republic and another with Puerto Rico. Our team also has young players that sometimes let the game slip through their hands at the moment of closing important plays."
Later today, Puerto Rico will play hosts Dominican Republic for a chance to punch a ticket to Tokyo.
With files from Norceca.net
