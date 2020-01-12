Canadian women's Olympic volleyball hopes shattered following loss to Dominican Republic

The Canadian women's volleyball team was eliminated from Olympic contention following a 3-1 (25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15) defeat to hosts Dominican Republic at an Olympic qualifying event on Saturday.

The loss was Canada's second of the tournament, having dropped its opener 3-2 to Puerto Rico on Friday.

Ranked No. 18 in the world, Canada needed to finish first in this last-chance qualifying event to punch a ticket to Tokyo 2020.

While Canada still has one game to play against Mexico on Sunday, only Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic (who also play each other on Sunday) remain undefeated.

The Canadian women's team last qualified for the Olympics in 1996.