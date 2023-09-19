Canada defeated in 3 sets by 3rd-ranked Serbia at Olympic women's volleyball qualifier

The Canadian women's volleyball team lost its second straight game in Olympic qualifying to Serbia on Tuesday in Ningbo, China.

After defeating the ninth-ranked Netherlands in the opener, No. 11 Canada fell to No. 10 Dominican Republic on Sunday before being downed by third-ranked Serbia 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-21), a team that has yet to lose a set through its 3-0 start to sit atop Pool A in the Olympic qualification tournament.

WATCH | Canada bested by Serbia:

Canada swept by Serbia for 2nd consecutive loss at Olympic women's volleyball qualifier Duration 2:53 Serbia defeats the Canadian women's volleyball team 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-21) at the FIVB Road to Paris Women's Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament in Ningbo, China.

In the first set, Calgary's Alexa Gray was able to keep Canada close with a couple attacks to bring the deficit to 19-17 and 21-18, but the powerful Serbian squad pulled away to win its seventh straight set of the tournament 25-19.

Tijana Boškovic dominated the second set for Serbia, connecting on nine points, including a set-winning attack to double Serbia's lead heading into the third game.

Canada responded well with their backs against the wall, holding a lead at 9-7 - their first multi-point lead of the match - and then taking a 12-11 lead on a controversial point by Gray, where she appeared to execute a dig that the Serbians protested touched the ground, then followed it up with an attack to take the point.

Serbia was able to regain its composure quickly to retake the lead. Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., was able to deliver multiple clutch points to cut the deficit to 19-18 and 21-20, but Serbia proved to be too strong in the end, finishing the Canadians off 25-21.

Gray led Canada with nine points, while Boškovic was immense for Serbia with 24 points - 19 attack points, one block, and four serve points.

Canada is back in action Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. ET against No. 6 China, which also carries an undefeated record in Pool A at 2-0. The match will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Path back to the Olympics

Canada needs a top-two finish in its group to qualify for the Paris Olympics next summer, while six other spots will be available via world ranking next year.

The remainder of Pool A features No. 16 Czech Republic, No. 18 Ukraine and No. 23 Mexico.

Canada last qualified for the Olympic women's volleyball tournament in Atlanta 1996, finishing ninth.

Qualifying for Paris would take the Canadian team to an overseas Games for the first time. Other than Atlanta, Canada only featured in Olympic women's volleyball in Los Angeles 1984 and Montreal 1976, finishing eighth in both events.

Canada roster