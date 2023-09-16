Canada outlasts Netherlands in 5 sets in women's volleyball Olympic qualifier opener

The Canadian women's volleyball team started its bid to end a 28-year Olympic draught with a victory on Saturday.

Calgary's Alexa Gray scored 28 points to lead Canada to 3-2 victory (32-30, 19-25, 15-25, 25-17 and 15-13) over the Netherlands in Ningbo, China.

No. 11 Canada went the distance in the first set before seeing its offence lose momentum to allow No. 9 Netherlands to take a 2-1 lead. The Canadian women came back stronger in the fourth set to force and win a tiebraker.

Kan Ryk Kiera of Surrey, B.C., added 19 points for Canada. Emily Maglio of Coquitlam, B.C., and Calgary's Hilary Howe also tallied in the double digits, with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Celeste Plak led the Dutch squad with 23 points, followed by Nika Daalderop with 21.

Canada needs to finish in the top 2 in its group to secure an Olympic berth.

The Canadians rivals in pool A are hosts China, ranked sixth in the world, second-ranked Serbia, No. 10 the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands, No. 16 the Czech Republic, No. 23 Mexico and No. 18 Ukraine.

The Canadians could still play in Paris even if they fail to do so, as other six spots will be available via world ranking next year.

Canada's second match is against the Dominican Republic on Sunday at 4 a.m. ET. The match will be streamed live on, CBCSports.ca and CBC Gem.

