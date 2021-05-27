Canada's women's volleyball remains winless at VLN after falling to Dominican Republic

The Canadian women's volleyball team has fallen to 0-3 in the 2021 Volleyball Nations League after suffering a 3-1 (17-25, 24-26, 30-28, 16-25) loss to the Dominican Republic on Thursday, in Rimini, Italy.

The Dominican Republic was the only country behind Canada in the standings, having been winless prior to Thursday's match.

Despite the Dominicans being outblocked by Canada 11-6 and committing 12 more errors, they went on to outmatch the Canadians.

Surrey, B.C., native Keira Van Ryk led the way for Canada in scoring with 25 attack points, while Prisilla Rivera Brens topped her Dominican Republic side with 21 points of her own.

Canada showed plenty of fight in the second and third sets, but losing a close second set and the Dominican Republic finding its footing in the final set ultimately cost the team a chance to pick up its first victory of the tournament.

Next up on Canada's schedule will be Turkey on Monday, May 31.

Watch the match live on CBCSports.ca at 9:45 a.m. ET here and check CBC Sports' full broadcast schedule for further details.

The annual international competition was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian men's and women's squads will each play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23, with the men's squad, which has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, set to begin Friday.

The top four countries will advance to the semifinals and finals.